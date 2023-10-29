Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $21.36 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Equinix by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $710.39 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.77 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $744.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $751.30.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

