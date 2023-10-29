Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $24.77 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.