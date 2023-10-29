Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 65,075 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $306.88 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.28 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

