Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 59,188 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,188 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $135.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $155.26.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
