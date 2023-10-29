Macy’s, Inc. (M) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 2nd

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1654 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

