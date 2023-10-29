Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for about 4.3% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.48% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.5 %

MSGS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.18. 120,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,830. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.