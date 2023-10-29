MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.55

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.55 and traded as low as $14.32. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 127,307 shares.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $76,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $433,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

