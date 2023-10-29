Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $276.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.47 and a 200-day moving average of $306.65. The company has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.