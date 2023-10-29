Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Posts Earnings Results

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Mangoceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRX opened at $0.85 on Friday. Mangoceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mangoceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mangoceuticals stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Mangoceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals, Inc focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.