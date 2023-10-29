Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNTX. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Manitex International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 95,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 995,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

