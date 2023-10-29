Marathon Asset Management Ltd Acquires 17,148 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $59,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,363.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.48. 1,160,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.05 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

