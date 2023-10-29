Marathon Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.24% of Coca-Cola Consolidated at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $2,248,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $634.08. 22,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,244. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.85 and a twelve month high of $745.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 49.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

