Marathon Asset Management Ltd Buys 107,298 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,298 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.17% of Baidu worth $80,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 12,844.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after purchasing an additional 947,656 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $65,683,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $58,187,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $61,258,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.63.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $107.06. 1,666,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,479. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.40. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

