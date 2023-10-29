Marathon Asset Management Ltd Buys 123,930 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123,930 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.43% of Sealed Air worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,689. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

