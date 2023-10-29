Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91,206 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.37% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $26,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,650,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after acquiring an additional 203,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,816,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,710 shares of company stock worth $2,012,916. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,828. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

