Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,508 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Organon & Co. worth $21,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 311.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 250,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 22.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 3,813,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448,254. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

