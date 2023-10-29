Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,817 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 86,756 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $65,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

TJX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,879. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

