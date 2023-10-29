Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,833 shares during the period. RB Global accounts for 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.54% of RB Global worth $58,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,911 shares of company stock worth $412,150 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

View Our Latest Report on RB Global

RB Global Trading Down 0.7 %

RBA traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $62.24. 696,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,966. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $67.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.