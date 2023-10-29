Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,569 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.10% of CarMax worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 113,538 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.51. 1,676,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,687. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.