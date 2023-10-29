Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of BCE worth $26,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 40.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 33.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $73,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.53.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.65. 1,919,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.32%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

