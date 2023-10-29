Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $21.07 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,285 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Align Technology worth $21,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $190.94. 2,731,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,329. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.09 and a 200 day moving average of $323.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

