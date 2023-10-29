Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $23.12 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,237 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.73% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 534,572 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 522,980 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $20,520,000. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $6,595,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $50,521.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $4,658,536.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,250.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $50,521.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,504 shares of company stock worth $19,107,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DFIN traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,885. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $57.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

