Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $28.88 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,838 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $28,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 600.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.44. 2,418,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,424. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

