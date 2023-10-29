Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $30.97 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,762 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.62% of Vontier worth $30,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.14. 485,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $33.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

