Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $33.34 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,258 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $33,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 782.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,628,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after acquiring an additional 226,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,925 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. 6,111,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,554. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.