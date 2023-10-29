Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $33.65 Million Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 247,987 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 2.02% of OPENLANE worth $33,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in OPENLANE by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OPENLANE by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OPENLANE by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 613,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,916. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.64 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

