Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $39.65 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $39,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 163,118 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $39.93. 1,693,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.7801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.