Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $45.22 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,983 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 59,392 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Autodesk worth $45,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

