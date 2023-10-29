Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $52.17 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Booking worth $52,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,248.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $2,746.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,255. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,771.32 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,036.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,857.51. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

