Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $60.03 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 174,951 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $60,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 101,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.2% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 171,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 22.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $100.99. 5,207,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average is $109.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $276.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

