Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $67.27 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $67,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after buying an additional 194,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded down $8.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.27. The firm has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

