Marathon Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.27% of Teleflex worth $30,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $179.39. The company had a trading volume of 206,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,814. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.67 and a twelve month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

