Marathon Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,466 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $35,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,240,432. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.06. 2,147,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,094. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.53.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

