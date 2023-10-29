Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,786 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.1% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $74,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.46. 2,953,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

