Marathon Asset Management Ltd Makes New $29.50 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,771,000 after buying an additional 577,293 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 7,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.03. 2,000,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average of $194.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

