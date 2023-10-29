Marathon Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.63% of Cable One worth $23,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,659,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cable One by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 88,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,932,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.00.

Cable One Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $33.16 on Friday, reaching $542.00. 101,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,456. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.05 and a 1-year high of $878.15. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.04.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.27 by ($2.84). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.28 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

