Marathon Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,563 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 2.36% of Healthcare Services Group worth $26,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,144. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $711.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

