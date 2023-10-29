Marathon Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,435 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Yum China worth $28,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after buying an additional 198,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

