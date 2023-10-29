Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 11,477 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.30% of FTI Consulting worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.2 %

FCN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.95. 363,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,599. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

