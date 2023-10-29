Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 133,873 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,873 shares during the period. Southern Copper accounts for 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Southern Copper worth $81,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $71.53. 938,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $87.59.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

