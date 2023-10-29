Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 13,590 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.94. 1,031,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,126. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.