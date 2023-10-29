Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 14,008 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 113.2% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,617,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 221,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. 1,719,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

