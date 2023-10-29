Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 18,203 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.83. 6,594,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

