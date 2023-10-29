Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 22,346 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,346 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 3.0% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $108,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after buying an additional 5,684,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $134,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.45. 1,919,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

