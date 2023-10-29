Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 26,030 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,030 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $308.60 and a one year high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $343.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.83.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

