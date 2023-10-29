Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 28,301 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,301 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $36,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 904,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,086,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,908,000 after buying an additional 771,850 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.24. 1,823,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

