Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 32,099 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,099 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.22% of Henry Schein worth $23,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 61.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.2 %

HSIC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 832,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.