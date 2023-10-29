Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 37,988 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,973 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 37,988 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $46,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,779. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,844. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

