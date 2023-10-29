Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,100 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.36% of Markel Group worth $65,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $182,438,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth $59,796,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL traded down $28.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,432.25. 41,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,024. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.76. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,165.99 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,484.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,415.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

