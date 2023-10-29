Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 541,339 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,339 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.45% of Manchester United worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MANU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.69. 858,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,651. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

